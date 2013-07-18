Splinter Cell: Blacklist trailer puts the fear into terrorists (and scriptwriters)

Like a morally dubious, neck-bothering Batman, Sam Fisher wants to make you think he is everywhere as part of his tireless campaign to stop ALL OF THE ATTACKS . He's in you house, he's in your office, he's in your pantries, he's in Splinter Cell: Blacklist , Ubisoft's upcoming sneak and snap 'em up that continues to pump out unintentionally hilarious trailers.

As silly as these plot-centric videos are, Conviction worked for me, and Blacklist appears to want to build from that fluid stealth base, reintroducing features from the previous games. We'll find out if it's successful on August 23rd.