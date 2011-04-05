Spider-Man: Edge of Time trailer does more than a spider can

Spider-Man is supposed to do whatever a spider can, but by now he's well exceeded the abilities of your average arachnid. Shooting webs? Fine. Climbing on walls? Spiders can do that. Defying the laws of time to travel back and save your past self? Tenuous. Very tenuous. Still, it's exactly half as crazy as Beenox's previous third-person Spidey game, Shattered Dimensions , which featured four different Spider-Men from different universes. Spider-Man: Edge of Time is set for an Autumn release.