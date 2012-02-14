Spend Valentine's Day with PC Gamer in Rift

I'm starting to suspect that Valentine's Day is more about seasonal MMO events than it is about intimacy or affection or spending time with a loved one. At least that's what I keep telling myself.

As we reported last week , Rift are celebrating the gift card industry's happiest day of the year with an attempt to break the Guiness world record for most in-game marriages in a day. We'll be taking part: at 7.00pm GMT tonight on the European Icewatch server, Tom Senior and I will be tying the virtual knot. This is what we are actually doing with our Valentine's evening. We'd like you to join us. Please?

We'll be forming a wedding raid near the fountain on the south side of the Guardians' capital city, Sanctum. Make your way there and look for a dwarf in a tuxedo called Burt - that's me, and if I look nervous it's because I'm about to marry a colleague on what amounts to a dare.

None of this would be possible without the help of generous players who've made sure we're in a position to throw the wedding of a lifetime an afternoon. One of those players is a gentleman named Shadowsock, and he has a message for a former guildmate.

Aww. See you at 7.00pm, readers. Bring gifts. We could use a new toaster.