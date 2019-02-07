Popular

Space survival sim Astroneer has launched out of Early Access

By

Cross-play and dedicated servers are coming.

After two years spent in Early Access, space survival sandbox Astroneer has launched into 1.0 today – there's a trailer to celebrate below. It's a co-op focused experience (though you can play solo if you want), with neat interplanetary travel across a handful of handcrafted (ie, not procedurally generated) planets. There's crafting, resource management, base building, and most importantly – planet terraforming, which actually looks pretty cool.

System Era Softworks won't stop working on the game, though. Post-launch plans include cross-play with the Xbox One version, as well as dedicated server support. Meanwhile, the four-player cooperative will rise to eight-player cooperative in the future.

Check out the trailer below. The game is currently 20 percent off on Steam.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
