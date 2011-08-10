Space Marine will have co-op, may be added after launch

A post on the Space Marine forums, spotted by Shacknews , briefly appeared to confirm that Space Marine will have co-op.The same post also suggested that it will be arriving some time after launch, "thirty days "give or take" after launch," in fact. You can read a cached version of the post here .

THQ have since contacted Shacknews to officially confirm that "Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine will have co-op," adding "we look forward to announcing more details later this month." Read our hands on Space Marine preview for an idea of how Relic's Ork-mangling sim is shaping up. It's out on September 6 in the US, and September 9 in Europe.