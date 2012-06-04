South Park: The Stick of Truth trailer features machine-gun Jesus, war, flaming farts

[VAMS id="J5WJa3yxYwW02"]

The South Park trailer was a beam of light in an otherwise fairly turgid Microsoft showing at the E3 2012 conference earlier today. Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took to the stage to take a playful jab at Microsoft.

“How many times have you been watching an episode of South Park and thought, 'I'd like to watch this on my television, while hooked into my mobile device, which is being controlled by my tablet device, which is hooked into my oven, all while sitting in the refrigerator,” said Parker. “Well, we're not doing that. We're just doing this game. It's an RPG.”

The pair went on to talk about how Obsidian had managed to nail South Park's "crappy" look. They're right about that. It looks like the show, it feels like the show, it farts like the show. It'll be interesting to see how it actually plays.