South Park: The Stick of Truth delayed, seven minutes of game footage released anyway

South Park: The Television Show is famous for the quick production cycle of its episodes. South Park: The Stick of Truth: The Game Based on the Television Show? Not so much. In a continuation of Ubisoft's aversion to the year 2013, the Obsidian developed RPG - originally due to release this December - has been delayed until March next year. In an attempt to prove that it actually exists, Ubisoft have released seven minutes of footage, showing what the game should (eventually) look like.

Ubisoft's blog post on the delay quotes show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone as saying they, "always wanted the game to feel like you're actually in an episode of South Park. Getting the game up to the crappy standards of the show has been a real challenge and we're excited to say it's taken way longer than we thought it would."

Ubisoft North America president Laurent Detoc clarified further: "Within three weeks after acquiring the game, we sadly realized we had to turn this thing upside down if we hoped to deliver the experience everybody wanted. It's been such a major overhaul to get to the point where we are that we couldn't let it go, even if that meant missing December."

South Park: The Stick of Truth is now due out the 6th March in Europe, and the 4th March in USA.

