South Park: The Fractured But Whole secrets: find Mr Hankey, 'cheating' and more

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is pretty straightforward as far as RPGs go, even with the new class system and tactical combat, but there are still a bunch of secrets to find in that world. Below, we'll reveal how to discover some of them.

Mild spoilers follow.

You might remember visiting Canada in The Stick of Truth, for example—well, there's a way to go there again (sort of). The above video, created by our friends at GamesRadar, will tell you how to reach Canada, though there are some mild story spoilers in there, so watch out.

For the seemingly millions of people who watched South Park in the late '90s then stopped for two decades, you might also be interested to learn you can find ancient Christmas poo mascot Mr Hankey in The Fractured But Whole. Here's how you do it:

Now that you're spiritually fulfilled by finding a talking poo you first encountered in a television show made 20 years ago, there's another cool extra we want to draw your attention to in The Fractured But Whole. If you try cheating at the start of the game when you need to find the password to Cartman's basement, the game throws another Easter Egg your way:

If and when we encounter more notable secrets like these in South Park: The Fractured But Whole, we'll add them to this page.