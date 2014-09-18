Someone has recreated Gone Home as a Counter-Strike map

Not being able to shoot things really annoys some people. There are few better demonstrations of this enduring truth than Fullbright's first-person exploration game Gone Home. Not only has it spawned an hilarious parody featuring lots of things being killed, but now you too will be able to kill things in the titular home, thanks to this Counter-Strike: GO map.

"Your family is mysteriously missing again," so says the Steam Workshop description. "But you can figure that out later. Right now you have more pressing issues to attend to, like the fact that your house is full of terrorists and some dude has been taken hostage. Rescue him by taking him to the garage where you can make a swift getaway on that old bike thats been sitting there for twenty years."

The hostage map is recommended for less than 32 players, and can be d ownloaded here. Of course, you could go ahead and play Gone Home again, which comes highly recommended.

Thanks Joystiq.