Former Little Nightmares developers sign a deal with Epic for an upcoming sci-fi action game

Section 9 Interactive, the studio founded in 2020 by veterans of Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios, has announced a publishing partnership with Epic Games that will see Epic fund the development and promotion of its in-development sci-fi action game.

The deal with Epic will leave ownership and full creative control over the new game with Section 9. Once the game is released and costs are recovered, the studio will earn at least 50% revenue share on sales.

(Image credit: Section 9 Interactive (Twitter))

"Working with the Epic Games Publishing team has been an amazing experience for us," Section 9 Interactive co-founder Gustaf Heinerwall said. "Ever since our first meeting with the team at EGP [Epic Games Publishing] we felt that this partnership was a perfect fit for our studio. They’ve given us incredible support and the freedom to fully explore our creative vision, which is all we can ask for in a publisher. We are thankful for this opportunity, and excited for what comes next."

"What comes next" will hopefully be a proper look at the new game. It was revealed nearly four years ago, in January 2021, and we've seen nothing of it since aside from a "we are hiring" message posted last year. Today's post about the Epic publishing partnership is the first activity on Section 9's X account since August 2021, when the studio announced that it was an Epic MegaGrants recipient. Epic hinted at more to come in the hopefully-not-too-distant future in its own post on X : "They’re DEEP in development… stay tuned for updates."