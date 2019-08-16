Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts trailer reveals a November release date

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 suffered from some rather serious technical problems when it came out in 2017, which developer CI Games attributed in part to the game being "too ambitious" for its relatively small team. To address that, it said the next release in the series, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, would ditch Ghost Warrior 3's open-world design in favor of "tailor-made contract missions that offer a clear main objective."

A year to the day later, CI has dropped a new trailer showcasing Black Gold, the second of the game's five unique regions, and also announced a release date of November 22. Along with new gadgets including the Dynamic Reticle System, scout drones, and AR mask, Contracts will also feature a new contracts system with 25 jobs to complete in the "core campaign narrative," plus sandbox play in each region with various optional objectives and "ambient tasks" to take on.

Along with the campaign, the game will also support team deathmatch multiplayer modes, although there aren't any details on that. (I imagine that sniping will be involved, however.) Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts—no colon—is listed on Steam, and more information is up at sniperghostwarriorcontracts.com.