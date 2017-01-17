Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 open beta coming in February

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 is set for release on April 4, but ahead of that developer CI Games will offer everyone a chance to take it for a spin (and take out some dudes) in an open beta set to begin on February 3.

The beta build of the game will include two missions: Cut Off, in which Jon—that would be you—must infiltrate a communications compound to reposition a large satellite array (and kill a bunch of dudes), and Blockout, in which Jon—still you—has to "neutralize" a well-guarded war criminal (and kill a bunch of dudes). The title of the game notwithstanding, you can get the job done however you like: distant and professional, up-close and personal, noisy, quiet—as long as the right people get holes put through them, it's all good.

“Since this is a technical test, we encourage everyone to give us feedback of their experiences in the Steam forums," CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński said. "We hope they enjoy what they play!"

Signups for the beta are live now at sniperghostwarrior3.com/beta, and CI specified that it is an open beta, so everyone who puts their name in the hat will get a shot at it. In the meantime, you can get a look at what's in store in the extended gameplay trailer released last month.