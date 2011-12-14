Popular

Sniper Elite V2 trailer shoots a man in the eye from quite far away

We were probably never meant to see what happens inside a man's skull when he's shot in the eye with a sniper bullet, but Rebellion are determined to show us. Producer Steve Hart told us that the skeletal mode is designed to give the player a greater sense of the consequence of pulling the trigger, "because sniping is such an intimate thing" he said, "it's got an almost voyeuristic touch to it – you're studying that person before you take that shot." Before you ask. Yes, you can shoot a man in the balls. They've modelled that as well.

They've also released a series of decent screenshots, including and especially niceone in a ruined clock tower overlooking a flaming, bombed out city. Check it out.

