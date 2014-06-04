Sniper Elite V2 is free on Steam for the next 24 hours

Watch out! Something is travelling into your eyeball at a frankly absurd speed. No, it's not a bullet; rather, it's the information that Sniper Elite V2 is completely free right now. Grab the game at any point during the next 24 hours and it'll be yours to keep forever. Perforating the internal organs of an opposing soldier has never been so cheap.

I had some problems with Sniper Elite V2, but it's hard not to recommend at this price. For all its issues, it's a game that for much of its campaign features passable stealth and engaging long-range shooting.

If nothing else, it's a good chance to catch up on the series before Sniper Elite 3. The open-world sequel promises to be a much less claustrophobic battle of ballistics, and sounds more promising because of it .

Head over to Sniper Elite V2's Steam page to claim your free copy.