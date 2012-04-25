Popular

Sniper Elite V2: how recklessly can you play?

By

The Sniper Elite V2 demo on Steam is a fine little taste of gory sharpshooting fun, but I'm afraid I haven't been playing it right. I assumed I'd be haunting the shadows of Berlin , stalking one or two soldiers at a time and waiting for mortar fire to cover my shots. Instead, the demo mostly features larger groups which I recklessly pelt with lead, giving away my position without a care. I can play it stealthier, but even on the hardest mode, it isn't necessary.

I'm eager to play the full game—the demo is already a rare bit of quality single-player sniping, and though it'll surely bother some, watching slow-mo X-ray kidney puncturing is 100 percent fine with me. What bothers me isn't gore; it's that Rebellion promises "the most realistic simulation of military sharpshooting yet available." It's fun, but the demo hasn't convinced me that Sniper Elite V2 is a realistic simulation at all. It does simulate ballistics (gravity and wind speed), but it doesn't test my nerves: if I miss a shot, I stay in-scope and keep firing, and if I blow my cover and take a bullet, a bit of hidey-time heals me right up. Red Orchestra 2 seems to me like a much more realistic overall simulation.

Admittedly, though I may be a sniping nerd, an absolutely pure sniping sim might be too tedious to maintain more than a few hours of my interest. Still, I'd be happy to see V2 become a little more tactically challenging later on (and it definitely could—this is, of course, only a demo). What do you think? If you haven't played the demo, I've cut together bits of my playthough in the video above.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments