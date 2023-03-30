Slightly Hotter Wizard makes Stardew Valley's wizard hotter, slightly

With Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone hard at work on spooky chocolates (opens in new tab) rather than new farm stuff, the job of expanding Stardew Valley now falls to the ineffable mod community. And this time, they have made the wizard hotter.

Slightly.

Slightly Hotter Wizard (opens in new tab) dropped on Nexus Mods earlier this week, and it does exactly what it says on the box: it makes the wizard slightly hotter. With customizable facial hair and color palettes, if you've ever been trudging up to the wizard's tower with some pizza or a basket of cherries to work on your relationship with him and wondered, "man, why isn't this guy just like 3% hotter?' then this mod has you covered.

Of course, this is a matter of taste. For some, Slightly Hotter Wizard is actually Slightly Less Hot Wizard. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder of this wizard.

As we all wait on further entries into the genre like Witchbrook (opens in new tab), it can be fun to dive into the swirling maelstrom of mods to find new ways to spice things up in Stardew Valley. Whether you want to add a whole bunch of new content like an independently created DLC, hire some robot minions to tend to your farm, or go visit an aquarium in addition to your usual haunts, the mod community has you covered—check out our list of the best Stardew Valley mods for more.

And, if your thirst for attractive sprite people extends beyond peculiar prestidigitators and to the Stardew populace at large, you can check out Seasonal Outfits - Slightly Cuter Aesthetic (opens in new tab), the mod that inspired Slightly Hotter Wizard. After that, be sure to weigh in on the eternal debate about whether or not he's Abigail's father (opens in new tab) (he definitely is).