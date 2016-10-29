Popular

Slayer Shock Halloween update adds new mission types and story events

It's also on sale. Boo!

Fraser Brown's major problem with Slayer Shock—a Buffy-style game about hunting vampires—was that it was "slight and repetitive", so this new Halloween update will hopefully ameliorate that. It adds "new mission types, 100% more story events, a major overhaul of the difficulty curve" and more, so you won't be short of things to slay...while sitting indoors with the lights off, this Halloween, hoping the trick-or-treaters don't notice you're home.

Minor Key's SpooOOooOOoky update is available from Steam, from Humble and from itch.io, where coincidentally (not coincidentally) the game is currently on sale for 30% off. Here are the full patch notes.

ADDITIONS/CHANGES:

  • Added new plot points, Big Bad gimmicks, and NPC dialogue, written by Xalavier Nelson Jr. (@WritNelson).
  • Added Trick or Treat mission type.
  • Added Ritual mission type.
  • Added shotgun weapon and ammo types.&nbsp;
  • Added Harrow miniboss.&nbsp;
  • Added Sharpshooter bracelet.&nbsp;
  • Added Halloween gloom twist (increased minion presence).&nbsp;
  • Added pumpkin vine traps.
  • Added new level modules for Logan's Woods, Greyside, and The Howl.
  • Logan's Woods levels no longer always terminate inside a cave.
  • Adjusted challenge scalar coefficients to produce a more ideal difficulty curve.
  • In Hard and Expert modes, local threat level is no longer reduced by succeeding a mission.
  • Big Bads can now teleport during combat.
  • Big Bads now use more accurate projectile aiming method.
  • Katana animation speed is slightly reduced.
  • Katana damage output is slightly reduced.
  • Silver katana stun time is slightly reduced.
  • Fanged katana debuff effect is slightly reduced.
  • Added foreground hand motion when leaning.
  • Added grass cards to Greyside and Lancaster State levels.
  • Added experimental support for mouse buttons 4 and 5 (also called X1 and X2).

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed an animation bug due to float/double precision errors.
  • Fixed a rare crash caused by endless portal recursion.
