Slay the Spire adds Face Trader event, new Shop Relics and neat UI adjustments

Last week, Slay the Spire added a third game mode and cracked one million copies sold. This week, the roguelike deck-builder adds a new Face Trader feature, five new Shop Relics and Relic Overflow Paging—the latter of which improves how multiple Relics are displayed at once. It now packs up to 25 relics per page. Which, in the heat of a game, is a lot of Relics.

Let's start with that. Developer Mega Crit says Relics were difficult to identify when "people were having fun testing the game's limits". As such, in order to maintain a "reasonable" hitbox, Relics no longer shrink as more are added to your deck. Instead, players can now page through relics, and reduced spacing means 25 reclics can now fit into a single page. That looks like this:

The new Face Trader event is described by the dev like so: "It's a new event. This event shows up in any Act and can give you one of five relics exclusive to this event, we think it's facetastic."

With that, expect the new Cultist Headpiece, Face of the Cleric, Gremlin Visage, N'loth's Hungry Face, and Ssserpent Head. New Shop Relics include the Clockwork Souvenir, Dolly's Mirror, Meal Ticket, The Abacus and the Twisted Funnel. Moreover, the third relic sold by the merchant is now always a shop rarity.

Full patch notes on all of that can be found here. If you're struggling with Slay the Spire, let me suggest our tips for topping the tower.