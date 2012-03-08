Skyrim takes Game of the Year at the GDC awards. Portal 2 scoops a triple

Last night the 12th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards took place in San Francisco. The awards ceremony celebrates the "creativity, artistry and technical genius of the finest developers and games." It was hosted by Epic's Cliff Bleszinski.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim brought home the bacon with Game of the Year, but Portal 2 brought home three different types of bacon: Game Design, Best Audio and Best Narrative. Fledgling developers Super Giant took recieved two awards for the innovative Bastion: Best Debut and Best Downloadable Game. Battlefield 3 took Best Technology, but not best Visual Arts which was awarded to PS3's Uncharted 3. Boo!

The 14th Annual Independent Games Festival Awards happened before the show. They're about encouraging innovation and recognisng the best indie devs about. Our Tom was nominated for his excellently designed indie, Gunpoint . He was pipped to the post by one of his favourite game designers, Derek Yu, though so I doubt he's that upset. Fez took the coveted Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

Click through for the list of nominees and winners. Congratulations to everyone involved!

The winners appear in bold . Here are all the results from the Game Developer's Choice Awards .

Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham City (Rocksteady Studios)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Game Studios)

Portal 2 (Valve)

Deus Ex: Human Revolution (Eidos Montreal)

Dark Souls (FromSoftware)

Best Game Design

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Game Studios)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Nintendo)

Portal 2 (Valve)

Batman: Arkham City (Rocksteady Studios)

Dark Souls (FromSoftware)

Innovation

Skylanders: Spyro's Adventure (Toys For Bob)

Portal 2 (Valve)

Bastion (Supergiant Games)

Johann Sebastian Joust (Die Gute Fabrik)

L.A. Noire (Team Bondi)

Best Technology

Battlefield 3 (DICE)

L.A. Noire (Team Bondi)

Crysis 2 (Crytek Frankfurt/UK)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Game Studios)

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (Naughty Dog)

Best Handheld/Mobile Game

Tiny Tower (NimbleBit)

Super Mario 3D Land (Nintendo)

Jetpack Joyride (Halfbrick)

Infinity Blade II (Chair Entertainment)

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP (Capy Games/Superbrothers)

Best Audio

Bastion (Supergiant Games)

LittleBigPlanet 2 (Media Molecule)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Game Studios)

Dead Space 2 (Visceral Games)

Portal 2 (Valve)

Best Downloadable Game

Stacking (Double Fine)

From Dust (Ubisoft Montpellier)

Bastion (Supergiant Games)

Outland (Housemarque)

Frozen Synapse (Mode 7)

est Narrative

Portal 2 (Valve)

The Witcher 2 (CD Projekt RED)

Bastion (Supergiant Games)

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (Naughty Dog)

Saints Row: The Third (Volition)

Best Debut

Supergiant Games (Bastion)

Team Bondi (L.A. Noire)

Re-Logic (Terraria)

BioWare Austin (Star Wars: The Old Republic)

Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex: Human Revolution)

Best Visual Arts

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (Naughty Dog)

Rayman Origins (Ubisoft Montpellier)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Game Studios)

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron (Ignition Japan)

Battlefield 3 (DICE)

Pioneer Award

Dave Theurer, creator of Missile Command, Tempest, and I, Robot

Ambassador Award

Ken Doroshow and Paul M. Smith, game industry lawyers for the Supreme Court case against California

Lifetime Achievement Award

Warren Spector, founder Junction Point Studios

And here are the results of the Independent Games Festival awards. Gratz on getting nominated Tom!

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Dear Esther (thechineseroom)

Fez (Polytron)

Frozen Synapse (Mode 7 Games)

Johann Sebastian Joust (Die Gute Fabrik)

Spelunky (Mossmouth)

Technical Excellence

Antichamber (Demruth)

Fez (Polytron)

Prom Week (Expressive Intelligence Studio, UC Santa Cruz)

Realm of the Mad God (Wild Shadow Studios & Spry Fox)

Spelunky (Mossmouth)

Excellence in Visual Art

Botanicula (Amanita Design)

Dear Esther (thechineseroom)

Lume (State of Play Games)

Mirage (Mario von Rickenbach)

Wonderputt (Damp Gnat)

Excellence in Design

Atom Zombie Smasher (Blendo Games)

English Country Tune (Stephen Lavelle)

Frozen Synapse (Mode 7 Games)

Gunpoint (Tom Francis, John Roberts, and Fabian van Dommelen)

Spelunky (Mossmouth)

Excellence in Audio

Botanicula (Amanita Design)

Dear Esther (thechineseroom)

Pugs Luv Beats (Lucky Frame)

To The Moon (Freebird Games)

Waking Mars (Tiger Style)

Best Mobile Game

ASYNC Corp (Powerhead Games)

Beat Sneak Bandit (Simogo)

Faraway (Steph Thirion)

Ridiculous Fishing (Vlambeer)

Waking Mars (Tiger Style)

Nuovo Award

(Designed "to honor abstract, shortform, and unconventional game development.")

At a Distance (Terry Cavanagh)

Dear Esther (thechineseroom)

Fingle (Game Oven Studios)

GIRP (Bennett Foddy)

Proteus (Ed Key and David Kanaga)

Johann Sebastian Joust (Die Gute Fabrik)

Storyteller (Daniel Benmergui)

Way (CoCo & Co.)

Best Student Game

The Bridge (Case Western Reserve University)

Dust (Art Institute of Phoenix)

The Floor Is Jelly (Kansas City Art Institute)

Nous (DigiPen Institute of Technology)

One and One Story (Liceo Scientifico G.B. Morgagni)

Pixi (DigiPen Institute of Technology - Singapore)

The Snowfield (Singapore-MIT GAMBIT Game Lab)

Way (Carnegie Mellon University)

Audience Award

Frozen Synapse (Mode 7 Games)

XBLA Award

Super Time Force (Capybara Games)