Skyrim mod adds Kinect controls, includes voice activated dragon shouts

[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/Z83wzJwrBK0[/embed]

Members of the PC Gamer team have been known to shout FUS RO DAH when activating dragon shouts out of instinct alone, making for a noisy office at lunch times. This man's suite of Kinect controls actually use the dragontongue shout as a vocal cue, letting you blow enemies away with the power of your voice. You also get to attack by flinging your arms at the screen and draw your sword by shouting "LONGSWORD!" See all of this in action in the impressive demonstration video above, spotted by Destructoid . It's easier to see how Kinect interprets his movements and turns them into game actions in KinectFAAST's Morrowind video . If you want to mess with Skyrim's inner workings yourself, check out CVG's Skyrim guide and tips .