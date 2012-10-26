Skyrim crowned Ultimate Game of the Year, full list of winners revealed at 30th hmv GamesMaster Golden Joystick Awards

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has scooped the big gong at this year's Golden Joystick Awards, fighting off competition from the likes of Mass Effect 3, Modern Warfare 3 and Battlefield 3 to be anointed The Ultimate Game of the Year. Jarls everywhere raised a mead-filled skull in stern approval of its triumph.

Hit the jump for the full list of winners.

Bethesda's open world dragon-bashing RPG also snagged two other awards at the ceremony, held this year in the extremely plush Westminster Park Plaza hotel in London. With comedian Ed Byrne doing the honours, Skyrim received commendation as the Best RPG and also won the Top Gaming Moment category for the Throat of the World sequence.

Other PC games won big as well, with Civilization 5: Gods & Kings winning Best Strategy, Portal 2 getting the Best DLC nod for the Perpetual Testing Initiative, Battlefield 3 snagging Best Shooter, the Best MMO award going to World of Tanks and indie horror hit Slender championed as the best Browser-Based game.

Here's the full list of winners:

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE in association with Digital Spy: Batman Arkham City

BEST STRATEGY in association with PC Gamer: Civilzation 5: Gods & Kings

BEST MOBILE / TABLET in association with Edge: Angry Birds Space

BEST DOWNLOADABLE in association with Official Xbox Magazine: Minecraft (360)

BEST FIGHTING in association with Nuts: Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition

BEST SHOOTER in association with Gioteck: Battlefield 3

BEST MMO in association with hmv Gamerbase: World of Tanks

BEST HANDHELD in association with T3: Unchartered: Golden Abyss

TOP GAMING MOMENT in association with Daily / Sunday Mirror: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim: Throat of the World

ONE TO WATCH in association with hmv: Grand Theft Auto 5

BEST DLC in association with Official Playstation Magazine: Portal 2: Perpetual Testing Initiative

BEST RPG in association with MSN: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

BEST SPORTS in association with talkSPORT: FIFA 12

BROWSER-BASED / FLASH in association with CVG: Slender

BEST RACING in association with GamesRadar.com: Forza 4

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION: EA Sports & FIFA

ULTIMATE GAME OF THE YEAR in association with GamesMaster: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim