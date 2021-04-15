Skate-platformer OlliOlli goes 2.5D in OlliOlli World

The original OlliOlli was a sidescrolling version of Tony Hawk that existed mainly to punish your analogue stick and fingers for their many and various sins. Developer Roll7 followed it with OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood in 2015, and now announce a third game in the series, called OlliOlli World.

As well as an extra half-dimension OlliOlli World adds a new art style, and it sounds like there's a story to it as well. "Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radland," says the description, "meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana."

There are quarter pipes, wall rides, and split routes to contend with, and missions and challenges that unlock customization options for your tricks, style, and appearance: "Want to skate in your flip flops… go for it. Want to wear a bumble bee onesie …ok then… no judgement." I just want to wear some safety gear, Roll7. The character in the trailer doesn't have any arm guards on and already has a broken wrist. Keep the onesie, just let me wear some dang kneepads.

OlliOlli World will be out this winter, and it's got a Steam page if you want to wishlist it.