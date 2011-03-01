Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion expansion announced at GDC

The first stand-alone expansion to Sins of a Solar Empire has just been announced at GDC. Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion will add new ships, visuals, and multiplayer features to the game.
A release date has not yet been confirmed. Here's the direct info from Stardock Entertainment and Ironclad Games:
- New Factions: Players decide whether to become Loyalists or Rebels, which unlocks a unique tech tree.
- New Titan-class ships.
- New Capital Ships.
- New Corvette-class ships.
- Loyalist and Rebel versions of some of the existing Sins' frigates and cruisers.
- Updated lighting and particle effects for enhanced visuals.
- New Victory Conditions to allow for more variety, differing strategies and shorter game sessions.
- Additional capital ship ability levels, for greater strategic choice.
- Impulse: Reactor support for chat, friends, achievements and more.
Do you play Sins of a Solar Empire? Is this the expansion you've been waiting for?
Visit the official site for more information on Sins of a Solar Empire.