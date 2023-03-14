System Shock has had a last-minute delay until May: 'We are after all merely human'

Audio player loading…

Shodan is up to her old tricks and, instead of being able to try and defeat her in March, we'll now be twiddling our thumbs and waiting for System Shock until the end of May. Bloody AIs, ruining our good times.

This delay isn't really all that surprising. We're already a fair bit into March and there'd been no word from Nightdive about a release date beyond some point this month. The developer's hesitancy made a delay seem almost inevitable.

"We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March," reads Nightdive's announcement (opens in new tab), "but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!)"

Nightdive did not go into any more detail about the source of the delay, unfortunately, but hopefully this extra couple of months will ensure a smooth launch.

Thankfully, we have seen quite a lot of System Shock already, with Nightdive putting out demos so everyone could check out its progress, and it's certainly shaping up to be one of the more impressive remakes. A new demo came out for the last Steam Next Fest, and conveniently it's still available (opens in new tab).

While you wait for the new May 30 release date, why not prepare to take on Shodan by bullying one of those annoying AI chat bots? Blow off some steam by calling ChatGPT a cock. Be warned, though: Shodan is unlikely to be defeated by some salty language.