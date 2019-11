Not bad eh? The chaps on the Crafted Media YouTube channel have recreated The Simpsons intro in the blocky world of Minecraft. There's something particularly satisfying about the way they've handled the supermarket checkout, the automobiles and the.. Hell - it's all good.

They seem like a nice bunch of chaps too. Play your cards right and you might end up featuring in a future parody. Watch the entire video to find out how.

Thanks Notch and thinkgeek .