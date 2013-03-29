SimCity 2.0 patch to improve Street Car efficiency, fix Recycling Center bugs

EA's reinforcement efforts for SimCity's shaky foundations continue shoring up the city-builder's lingering faults, with the most recent update smarting up SimDrivers on the existence of more than one SimRoad. On the official forums , Senior Producer Kip Katsarelis has outlined the next batch of issues the upcoming 2.0 patch addresses, including smarter Street Cars and squashing a particularly heavy Recycling Center glitch.

"We've been heads down addressing the key issues we're seeing reported from our community," Katsarelis writes. "This includes city rollbacks, lost progress, and the return of features like Cheetah Speed and Leaderboards. Like you, we want all of these resolved ASAP, which is why they are the top priorities in our studio. Matter of fact, we have all of these in a QA environment, giving them a thorough test before we release them back to you, the fans."

The Recyling Center issue has seen widespread reporting from plenty mayors working towards greener waste management in their burgs and across region play. It's most definitely a bug: centers abruptly stop working if its truck force is greater than its waste-processing power. Once inoperable, the facility permanently bricks itself and refuses to recycle any more materials. The dirty solution, then, is to demolish and immediately rebuild the plant, but seeing as actual mayors don't go around repeatedly detonating buildings whenever something goes awry, I'm sure Maxis doesn't want SimCity players to have to resort to such measures either.

Katsarelis says other fixes and tweaks included in the patch's blueprints are an increase to the radius of river water and an adjustment to Casino revenue to make them more profitable.

"Keep in mind, if you don't see a particular fix present in an update, this doesn't mean we're not working on it, or we're not aware of it," Katsarelis adds. "Our team is constantly getting reports about the top issues being raised, and this is helping us prioritize what we need to address. There are some issues that are more challenging and will take more time. If you have feedback, please visit our forums. In the meantime, we'll continue to address the top issues in our updates. We'll keep working while you're playing."