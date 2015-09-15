Show Us Your Rig: Funktronic Labs' Kalin

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Update: Kalin sent us some more recent photos, so we've updated the piece with a few of them!

This week's Show Us Your Rig is with Kalin—co-founder of Funktronic Labs, which is currently working on Nova-111—but it's also with the entire Funktronic Labs office, because they work in a beautiful space. Kalin told me that they're "really into making a super nice dev space, after having seen enough less-inspiring workplaces in my time," and it shows. He was kind enough to give us a look inside Funktronic Labs and tell us about some of his favorite games.

What's in your PC?

An intel i7 and a GTX970, because I want to be on-spec for the Oculus launch next year!

Operating System: Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit SP1

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

The best part is actually my pad of grid paper. I can't find a way to replace it digitally.

Also the soothing metal japanese style harmonic drum.

What's always within arms reach of your desk?

Ukelele or some other music instrument I'm trying to learn to play (poorly). It's the best way to stop and think about coding or design problems.

What am I playing right now?

Wrapping up the ShadowRun: Dragonfall campaign and excited to get into ShadowRun: Hong Kong. Great series!

What's your favorite game and why?

All time, probably Castlevania: Symphony of the Night; because the controls, theme and coherency are all incredible. It still holds up to go back to after all this time. (Close seconds: Mega Man 2, Bastion, Journey, Super Mario World).

Funktronic Labs co-founders Eddie Lee and Kalin