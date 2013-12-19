Battlestation showcase: show us your PC

With the right arrangement and enough glowing bits you can turn an ordinary desktop PC set-up into a glorious gaming throne, complete with surround sound speakers, sparkling keyboards, multiple flatscreen panels, thunderous bass nodes, retractable wine rack, mechanical butler - the list goes on. You may not have something as ridiculously powerful as the Large Pixel Collider under your desk, but you might have an awesome case mod, or a set-up that you're proud of. This is your chance to show it off to the world.

It's simple: got an awesome setup? Show us a picture. Post a link to an image in the comments below, or email them to me at tom.senior@futurenet.com with the subject header: Battlestations!. We'll put the best in a big round-up post, giving your gorgeous battlestations the limelight they deserve.

If you built the PC, let us know the specs, and let us know why you've chosen your peripherals. We like a good mechanical keyboard in the office, and mouse-wise, I'm particularly partial to a big comfy Logitech mouse, but how about you? Is anyone out there still rocking a CRT monitor? Did you build your PC into a suitcase like this chap ?

I'll get the ball rolling with a picture of my current setup.

Yes, it's rubbish. Yes, I've draped tinsel over it to make it seem more exciting than it is. Yes, I have two phones. No, one of them is not a bat-phone. In fact, I don't know what that line is for, all I know is that your PC setup is certainly better than this. Go on, prove me right.