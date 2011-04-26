Shores of Hazeron - indie sci-fi on a massive scale

Graham has just pointed out this intriguing indie MMO. According to Software Engineering, Shores of Hazeron is the "Biggest, most realistic and most useable science fiction galaxy that has ever been attempted." The devs are making lots of bold claims that have never been claimed before.

The team have devoted years to their bespoke engine: "We took a new approach. No off-the-shelf 3D engine was used... pick a direction and start to walk, or swim, or fly a riding beast or ride a dirt bike. At best you'll circle the globe and return to your starting point."

You'll get to create your own ship from scratch, pack it full of your space mates and engage other players online, all while you develop your own empire. The graphics are looking a bit, well, "basic" at present, but the developers insist that "more and more" of their efforts are getting directed towards "graphical beauty, stability and performance... Shore of Hazeron is about to bloom."

Hyperbole or not, it's definitely intriguing. Visit the official site for more info, and to sign up. Let us know how you get on in the comments.