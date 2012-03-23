Shogun 2: Fall of the Samurai screenshots show moustaches, swordsmen and sunsets

The standalone expansion to Total War: Shogun 2, Fall of the Samurai, is out, and it's a very handsome game, as these launch screenshots demonstrate. Of course, most of the time you'll be floating high above the battlefield, surveying the landscape and dishing out orders to vast armies, but if you take a moment every now and then to zoom down to ground level, you'll get to see every cut and thrust. Thanks to the influx of guns, Fall of the Samurai's battles are much smokier, noisier places.

If you're wandering whether or not to pick up the expansion today, check out our Fall of the Samurai review . If you've already taken the plunge, have a look at our guide to taking Japan . If you want to see men with huge moustaches being rushed by a unit of samurai swordsmen, check out these screenshots.