Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter announced for Spring 2016

Frogwares Studios have revealed their latest (and last) Sherlock Holmes game.

Here it is straight from the press release:

Featuring taut action and investigative work, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, the eighth and latest entry in the franchise, will push your abilities to the limit in a one-of-a-kind interactive experience.

There'll be five new cases and an 'expansive landscape' you can freely roam around. It's also promised that "for the first time in his storied career, Sherlock Holmes’ ruthless logic is overwhelmed by family stories, irresistible emotions and an occult revenge." Probably wishful thinking on my part, but I'm imagining the bit about 'irresistible emotions' as the thing Depression Quest did where options got greyed out as your decisions took effect.

Andy described the last entry, Crimes and Punishments, as 'the detective game L.A. Noire claimed to be' in his review. Typing this is making me ask myself why I haven't played it yet; I normally steer clear of adventure games but this definitely seems different to the usual fair. It featured going inside Sherlock's brain to solve crimes, which sounds like a neat way of making you feel as clever as the man himself. Playing as the greatest detective that ever lived while contending with adventure game logic is a pitfall that Frogwares have seemingly managed to avoid.

There's plenty of time to catch up: Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter is out in Spring 2016.