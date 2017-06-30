Shenmue 3 to share 'movie clips' and 'new announcements' at Gamescom

Shenmue 3—Ys Net's long-awaited and successfully crowdfunded series follow-up to 2001's Shenmue 2—didn't appear at E3. Earlier this month, top man Yu Suzuki explained that despite the game having become "bigger and more beautiful" than he'd first hoped, it won't be ready until the second half of 2018.

Now, a new Kickstarter backer update has teased some new information—and it looks like we could be getting some actual in-game footage at this year's Gamescom, which takes place between August 22—26.

The post thanks backers for their continued supports and shows off a new and redesigned logo. There's some progressive concept-to-3D model artwork in there too, but the most interesting sliver of info is tied to the conference in Cologne.

Under the heading 'Gamescom 2017 plans', the update reads as follows: "We will be attending Germany's mid-August gaming event gamescom 2017! While we are still working out the details with our partners, we plan to show our newest movie clips, share the latest updates and even make some new announcements."

Make of that what you will, but I for one am pleased Shenmue 3 is showing its face at Gamescom, having eschewed E3 earlier this month. Before you go, here's another look at the video Yu Suzuki shared in line with the game's delay: