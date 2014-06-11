Sheltered looks like a cross between FTL and Fallout, and is scavenging for Kickstarter cash

Time to take a break from hyper-expensive, lavish games, and come back down to earth. No, further than that. We're going down under the earth, deep into a seemingly impenetrable nuclear bunker. Okay, we should be safe here. Except, do we have enough food? Are those air filtration systems on the blink? Oh gods, there's someone outside! Do we shoot them in the face?

These questions and more form the basis of Sheltered, a new project that combines FTL-like disaster management with a post-apocalyptic twist. It's on Kickstarter now .

For a look at the project, check out the developers' quick and to-the-point Kickstarter video.

The concept holds some fantastic potential for recreating apocalyptic despair. There's always a moment in such fictions, when the gnarled hero, while travelling the wasteland, comes across the tale of a family driven desperate by fear, paranoia and tragedy. It'll be nice to see their story for a change.

The developers are looking for £15,000 to make this project a reality, and still have 23 days to raise the remainder of that total.

For more info, check out the Sheltered Kickstarter page .

Thanks, Kotaku .