Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director's Cut detailed ahead of release next week

Shadowrun Returns expansion Dragonfall has been spun-off into a standalone version, which is arriving next week (and free for owners of the original). This 'Director's Cut' comes with a bunch of new content and a few welcome changes, including a new user interface, enhanced visual effects, and a more fleshed-out companion system. We knew a little about all this, but not much, a few weeks back. Now, the new stuff has been detailed in full in a new Kickstarter update post .

If you're a fan of isometric RPGs and you haven't played Shadowrun Returns, it's pretty good! Especially since Harebrained Schemes introduced a newly un-rubbish save system and wrote a better, more open story for the much-improved Dragonfall expansion. The newly standalone Dragonfall implements some welcome changes and additions, including a more helpful, information-rich interface, the ability to enhance your teammates and take part in new companion missions, to visit more upscale environments, and, er, to pick from a more varied selection of hairstyles. Steam achievements and trading cards are included this time around too.

Shadowrun: Dragonfall is releasing September 18th; you'll find the full lowdown on the changes here .