Sea of Thieves' latest free update adds ominous fog and loads of skeletons

After a brief delay, Sea of Thieves’ latest free update, Shrouded Spoils, has set sail, filling the ocean with ominous fog and new hazards. Don’t worry, though, as there’s apparently more booty to make the risk worthwhile. Take a gander at the update trailer above.

I adored Sea of Thieves in concept and hated its execution, but the updates have been tempting me back to my nautical life. The latest throws more ship customisation (ever wanted to stick a kraken’s eye on your ship’s wheel?) into the mix, trickier kraken fights and new types of megalodons.

The fog is what I’m interested in, though. It can roll in randomly, coating islands and sea in thick, haunting clouds. As well as conjuring up a spooky atmosphere, the fog makes navigation trickier, encouraging players to work together to avoid ending up on the rocks. Get your mate up in the crow’s nest and you’ll have a much easier time.

Smashing into some rocks is just one risk; the fog can also hide monsters and enemy ships, which is even more of an issue now that skeletal crews roam the seas. You might be minding your own business when all of a sudden: skeletons! So watch out.

Shrouded Spoils is out now and free for all players. Check out the official site for the full patch notes.