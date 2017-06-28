Score a Samsung 850 Evo 1TB SSD for $280

Multiple online vendors are offering Samsung's 850 Evo 1TB SSD at a discount, though none of them have Massdrop beat. the site is currently selling the drive for just $280.

That is $40 less than the sale price at Amazon and Best Buy, both of which have it marked down to $320. Over at Newegg, it's listed at $370.

Samsung's 850 Evo is now a few years old, and the 2.5-inch form factor is not as sexy as the newer M.2 drives. Still, it offers a decent balance between price and performance. The 500GB model still tops our list as the best SSD for gaming, which you can currently find for around $200. For $80 more, you can double the capacity to 1TB with this deal.

This model is rated to deliver up to 540MBs of sequential read performance and up to 520MB/s of sequential write performance. For random 4K reads and writes, this drive is rated to deliver up to 98,000 IOPS and 90,000 IOPS, respectively.

If you want even more performance, Massdrop will give you the option at checkout of upgrading to Samsung's 850 Pro model for a $170 up-charge. That isn't a stellar deal, though it is around $18 less expensive that what you'll find it for at Amazon or Newegg.

Go here to grab the 1TB 850 Evo on sale.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.