Sci-fi logic puzzler The Talos Principle is today's free game on Epic

The Epic Store's free holiday games just keep on coming, and today's is philosophical sci-fi puzzler The Talos Principle. This was one of the better games to come in the wake of Portal 2, and while its puzzles and narrative aren't anything particularly unique, it does engage with interesting philosophy. Plus, even if the puzzles aren't unique in execution, the way it constructs them is masterful—and the challenge puzzles are some of the biggest brain-burners I've ever encountered in a 3D puzzle game.

Our reviewer quite liked The Talos Principle on release, calling it "An adept and satisfying puzzle game with a narrative that requires a bit of player investment to yield its biggest rewards."

You can get The Talos Principle for free on the Epic Store until December 30th, 11am ET. Then there will be another free game, which some predict to be Hello Neighbor.