Say bye-bye to Fallout 76's battle royale mode

Updates on the future of Fallout 76 will be part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase during E3 this weekend, but Bethesda has already announced one change that's coming to wasteland West Virginia in a recent blog post: it's going to sunset the Nuclear Winter battle royale mode this September.

"When we first introduced Nuclear Winter," Bethesda wrote, "we were thrilled to watch so many players from our community, as well as many newcomers, dive head first into our take on the ruthless last-player-standing Battle Royale genre. Over time, however, we've seen the vast majority of players prefer to explore other aspects of the game. It has also become tougher to put full Nuclear Winter lobbies together without also making sacrifices on match wait times."

Bethesda hasn't given up on PvP in Fallout 76 entirely, despite how disinterested in the idea players seem to be, and is working on modes we'll hear more about "a little later this year". Anyone who did play Nuclear Winter will receive something to compensate them for the loss, even if they only played a single match.

To coincide with E3, Fallout 76 is currently free-to-play for a week and offering a preview of some of the perks of paying for the Fallout 1st premium subscription, as well as giving double XP.