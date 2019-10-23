Fallout 76 now has a premium membership for $12 a month

Bethesda has launched private servers for Fallout 76, alongside a membership subscription that you need to buy if you want to use the feature. The membership programme is called Fallout 1st, and it's available now.

Fallout 1st will net you additional benefits, too, including unlimited storage, a tent that acts as a fast travel point and simple base, a monthly stipend of Atoms, New Vegas' coolest outfit, icons and emotes.

Originally, the plan was for Fallout 76 to only sell cosmetic items, but that ship sailed almost immediately, so this doesn't come as too much of a surprise.

Private worlds have been requested since launch, according to Bethesda, and while you'll need to subscribe if you want to make one, you'll still be able to invite friends who aren't members. Only the owner needs to pay up. The game will otherwise be the same as regular Adventure Mode, but private.

If the owner leaves, however, and there aren't any other members in the server, it will shut down. Character progress and C.A.M.P. placement are saved, but the servers aren't persistent.

A monthly package is available for the surprisingly high price of $12/£12 per month, more than some MMO subscriptions, while a yearly package is also available for 36 percent discount at $100/£100 per year.

You can read the patch notes that accompany the Fallout 1st update here.

It's not gone down well among Fallout 76's players on Twitter. It just doesn't feel like the game's got much goodwill left at the moment, and I can't imagine how this is going to help.