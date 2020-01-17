Save over $150 on this fast 144Hz HP 25MX gaming monitor

Are you looking for a speedy gaming monitor with Freesync? Walmart has got a deal on a 25" HP 25MX gaming monitor for $155. It's the cheapest we've ever seen this 1080p micro-edge bezel display from HP.

This 25-inch gaming monitor retails around $329, but we've seen the price drop to just under $200 before shooting back up last month at different retailers. The HP 25MX uses a Full HD (1080p) TN display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time—a good monitor if you hop between PC and console gaming. It uses AMD's Freesync tech that allows for some buttery smooth gaming. If you play competitive games like Apex Legends or Mortal Kombat 11, you know how much seeing your gameplay stutter could cost you the game or drive you insane.

The HP 25MX uses diffused ambient lighting to help with eye-fatigue along with low blue light that focuses on warmer colors to help with eye strain after marathon gaming sessions.

If you’re still unsure about the 25MX, see it how it compares against the best gaming monitors in case you’re thinking about upgrading something with a higher refresh rate or maybe finally joining the curve gaming monitor cult.