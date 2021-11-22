Save $750 on this Nvidia RTX 3070-powered Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Razer is the king of slapping RGBs on everything in sight, which makes the restraint it shows to its laptops all the more impressive. The fact that this Razer Blade 15 Advanced is a serious slice of laptop gaming but doesn't light up like a demented Christmas tree the moment you turn it on is all the more surprising. Razer, we appreciate your restraint.

We also appreciate a great saving on a powerful laptop, which is exactly what we've got here courtesy of this Black Friday saving over on Microsoft's store. Microsoft is offering a cool $750 off the normal asking price of this laptop, making it a particularly fine deal for anyone in the market for some serious gaming performance.

For $1,849 you get one of the finest mobile GPUs around, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. This is an absolute beast when paired with a 1080p screen, and in this case, means you stand a chance of making the most of the panel's 360Hz refresh rate. And that's with all the settings ramped up as high as they can go.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 10875H | 360Hz 1080p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $1,849.99 at Microsoft (save $750)

That's a colossal saving on a prime slice of gaming goodness, packing quality hardware from Intel and Nvidia to make sure it demolishes your games. The RTX 3070 is a great option for this thin and light chassis, as it'll knock out killer frame rates and make the most of the 360Hz display for a buttery-smooth experience too. A great saving on a great laptop.

Razer has paired this more-than-capable GPU with Intel's 10th Gen Core i7 10875H. This is an eight-core, 16-thread beast of a chip capable of hitting 5.1GHz despite the fact it nominally operates at 2.3GHz. In practice, this chip sits closer to that high Turbo frequency than it does to the stock clocks, but it really does depend on what you're doing. The key takeaway is that this is a powerful CPU despite being a generation old, and it certainly won't hold back your games.

The rest of the specifications are healthy for a modern gaming machine, with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM as standard and a speedy 1TB SSD. All this is crammed into a delightfully thin chassis that completely manages to hide the fact that this is a gaming machine, first and foremost.

The only downside of the thin chassis is there's limited room for beefy cooling, which means that things can get a bit warm when you're pushing it hard. You can hit over 194°F when really thrashing it, so it's something worth bearing in mind—particularly if you're the sort to game directly on your lap. You want to use this on a desk, basically.

Overall though, this is an incredible deal on a great laptop. If you're in the market for a gaming laptop that will last you for years, then congratulations, you've just found it. Alternatively, check out our Black Friday gaming laptop deals instead.