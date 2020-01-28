Save $500 on this powerful Acer Predator Triton 500 with RTX 2080 Max-Q

Amazon has a hell of a one day-deal on a killer Acer Predator gaming laptop. Nab this 15-inch Acer Predator Triton 500 Thin for $2,000 until the rest of the day. The last time this Predator was this price was for one day last month. It's one of the best gaming laptops out there (one of our personal favorites with ray tracing) that gives you the performance without feeling you're dragging a concrete slab in your backpack.

This model of the Acer Predator Triton 500 has an Intel i7-8750H CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512 SSD, and a Geforce RTX 2080 with Max-Q graphics card. This premium thin gaming laptop won't give you quite the same performance as a desktop with RTX 2080, but you'll be happy with the performance for a gaming laptop that's only five pounds. You'll be able to comfortably play most games at high settings at 1080p with a pretty solid framerate. It also has enough USB ports in case you wanted to venture into VR.

The Predator features a bright 144Hz 1080p IPS G-Sync display with a 3ms response time. Personally, for $2,000, I would have liked at least a 1TB SSD over the 512GB since it can fill up pretty fast. The PredatorSense software could do better at making things like overclocking and control fan speeds a bit easier to do.