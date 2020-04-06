Save $40 on this overclocked Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card

The Radeon RX 5700 XT holds up as one of the best graphics cards in the sub-$500 tier, and there are a handful of custom-cooled models that sell for below $400. Gigabyte's Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC is not typically one of them, though it's on sale right now for $369.99 on eBay (via Newegg).

This card is normally priced at $409.99. Newegg is selling it for $40 below that price through its eBay account, and in the process is even undercutting its own store listing—you can save $10 on the same card on Newegg's website by applying coupon code VGAPCRW4742 at checkout, but that only brings the price down to $399.99. So, you still come out ahead by going through eBay.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC | $369.99 (save $40)

Save yourself a chunk of change on this custom cooled, factory overclocked Radeon RX 5700 XT. It's a great option for playing games at 1440p and 1080p, and sports a robust cooler with alternate spinning fans to battle temps while minimizing noise.

My only reservation about buying a graphics card right now is that both AMD and Nvidia are expected to launch new models later this year—RDNA 2 and Ampere, respectively. You will have to weigh the pros and cons of playing the waiting game.

If you need an upgrade right now, however, this sale price can help stave off buyer's remorse when the newer and shinier stuff arrives. The 5700 XT is a good choice for 1440p and 1080p gaming. It's generally faster than a GeForce RTX 2060 Super, and if you're okay with dipping below 60fps, it can drive a 4K resolution in some games as well (it average around 50fps in the 11 games we used to test the card in our review).

This card comes with a mild factory overclock—Gigabyte goosed base clock to 1,650MHz (up from 1,605MHz) and reports the 'game' clock at 1,795MHz (up from 1,755MHz). It also wields a custom triple-fan cooling solution to keep temps in check.