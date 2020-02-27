Save $20 on this GTX 1660 Super graphics card and stay within your budget

Nvidia has flooded the market with Turing cards, in part because its Super refresh added a bunch more models to an already fleshed out lineup. Where does the GeForce GTX 1660 Super fit into the mix? It's nearly on par with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, but a fair bit cheaper, especially with this deal. As such, we consider it to be the best graphics card for mainstream gaming, and the best card for building a rig on a budget.

Newegg is selling EVGA's GeForce GTX 1660 Super Black Gaming graphics card for $209.99 after entering in coupon code VGAPCJA222 at checkout. That alone makes it the least expensive 1660 Super around. There's also a $10 mail-in-rebate available, so you can save up to $30 on this card.

You can read our review to see exactly how the 1660 Super stacks up in the hierarchy of graphics card. In short, it offers very good performance at 1080p at both medium and ultra settings. It can also handle 1440p, though depending on the game, averaging 60 fps can be a tough ask.

EVGA's model that is on sale is a shortened card with a single cooling fan. That makes it a candidate for small form factor builds (just be sure to check your case's specifications for GPU clearance). It's also rather sleek looking.