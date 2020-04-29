Save $150 on this fast 180Hz gaming monitor with G-Sync support

The Asus ROG Swift PG248Q isn't a particularly big display at 24 inches, but it sure is nimble with a 180Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support that'll keep the action fast and smooth. It's also on sale at Newegg for $299.99 right now (via coupon code 93XPJ36).

This is a good option if you don't have room for something bigger and bulkier. While not the cheapest we've ever seen—it went for a bit less during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events—you're saving $150 over the list price, and $100 over the next cheapest street price (Best Buy and Amazon).

For those who have the money, the ROG Swift PG279Q is still our top choice among the best gaming monitors around. However, it also costs significantly more—it sells for $649.99 on Newegg. Not everyone has that kind of money to throw down on a monitor.

The PG248Q is best suited for competitive gaming where speed matters. You give up an IPS or VA screen for the luxury of a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync support at this price. But if you have the hardware to drive high framerates, the PG248Q is capable of keeping up, which could give you an advantage in esports tournaments and online gaming.