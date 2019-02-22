Save $120 on this 24-inch 4K gaming monitor with FreeSync support

The best gaming monitors for playing at 4K are Acer's Predator X27 and Predator XB321HK, but if you're looking for something more affordable, check out LG's 24UD58-B. The name is boring compared to something called a "Predator," but it's on sale today for $229.99.

LG's monitor sports a 23.8-inch IPS panel with a native 3840x2160 resolution, and supports FreeSync to boot. It lacks bells and whistles such as HDR support and a built-in USB hub, but for the price, it's hard to complain.

Connectivity options include a DisplayPort 1.2 input and two HDMI 2.0 inputs. It also supports LG's Split Screen tech with 14 options, including four different picture-in-picture choices.

You'll need to use coupon code EMCSTVVU3 at checkout to get the full discount.

