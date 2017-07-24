Save big on some popular games during Green Man Gaming's summer sale

Are you running out of games to play on your PC? Pshaw! The more common scenario is to have a library full of games purchased on sale in hopes of eventually being able to actually play them. In the meantime, we can't help but add to the pile with each new sale, so here we go again thanks to Green Man Gaming.

Over 2,000 PC games will be available at a discount during Green Man Gaming's summer sale, which is already in effect and runs through August 4. Here is a spattering of games that are currently marked down:

Green Man Gaming is also rotating six flash deals every 12 hours where you can save an additional 15 percent by using promo code SUMMER2017. Not too shabby. As an added bonus for purchasing a flash deal, Green Man Gaming will throw in a mystery game for free, a 10 percent coupon that is good for the entire site, and a 20 or 25 percent discount code for upcoming releases.

Go here to check it out.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.