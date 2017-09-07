Save 15 percent on XCOM 2: War of the Chosen this week

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is a massive expansion for XCOM 2, and you can get it for cheaper than normal this week. It only released on August 29, but you can already save 15 percent on the DLC over on Bundle Stars.

Tom's review of War of the Chosen says it's a "comprehensive expansion that touches every aspect of the game." There are three new nemesis bosses with great characters, new resistance factions, heroes, and most importantly, sweet new shoulder pads. If you're well versed in XCOM 2, this expansion shakes things up.

War of the Chosen is full price everywhere else today, and the 15 percent discount lasts until Tuesday, so this is probably the cheapest you'll find the game for a while.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.