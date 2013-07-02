Popular

Satellite Reign development diary tackles morality and simulation

Here's a 20 minute chat between members of the Satellite Reign development team, 5 Lives Studios. It covers some of the questions raised since the announcement of the Kickstarter for the Syndicate Wars spiritual sequel. That includes a discussion on their plans for combat, character classes and sandbox city simulation, and also a clarification on the game's handling of morality (and ramen).

The Kickstarter campaign is progressing steadily: four days after launch and the team have raised over £140,000 of the £350,000 total. In addition to the crowdfunding, 5 Lives are also crowdasking for votes on their new Steam Greenlight page.

