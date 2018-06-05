Samsung's 860 Evo 1TB SSD is currently $250, an all-time low (Update: Now $153)

Update: In what is either the best deal in months or a pricing error, the 1TB Samsung 850 Evo is now $152.99 at Walmart. If you want one, you should grab it quick.

Original story: Samsung makes some of the best SSDs on the market, and the 860 Evo is the company's highest-end mainstream SATA drive. All variants of the 860 Evo are usually priced at a premium, but today you can get the 1TB version for just $249.99 on Amazon.

This is an all-time low price for the 1TB 860 Evo, at $50 off the MSRP. It's one of the fastest SSDs on the market, as our Best SSD guide shows. You get sequential read speeds of up to 550MB/s, and seq. write speeds of up to 520MB/s.

The Samsung 860 Evo is available from Amazon here. It's also the same price on Newegg.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.